Türkiye sets new record with $262 billion in exports, says Erdogan

4 January 2025 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye’s exports reached a record high of $262 billion in 2024, marking a 2.5% annual increase, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday, according to Anadolu Agency, Azernews reports.

Speaking at an event in Istanbul, Erdogan highlighted the improvement in the country’s trade balance. Türkiye’s foreign trade deficit dropped from $106.3 billion in 2023 to $82.2 billion in 2024. He also noted that the export-import coverage ratio rose by 5.5 percentage points to 76.1%.

In December alone, Türkiye achieved a record monthly export level of $23.5 billion, reflecting a 2.2% increase compared to the same period last year, Erdogan added.

On the country’s economic outlook, Erdogan revealed that per capita income, which stood at $13,243 in 2023, is expected to exceed $15,000 in 2024 and surpass $17,000 by 2025. He emphasized Türkiye's goal of achieving 4% GDP growth in 2025, driven by net exports and fixed capital investments.

Erdogan also pointed out that Türkiye recorded positive growth rates for 17 consecutive quarters, including a 2.1% growth rate in the third quarter of 2024.