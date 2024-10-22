Uzbekistan and Egypt discussed development of trade, economic relations

22 October 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

On October 21, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bahromjon Aloyev held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Uzbekistan Tamir Hammad, Azernews reports.

According to the information, during the discussion, the parties noted the importance of developing trade and economic relations, in particular, through the creation of joint ventures and the implementation of investment initiatives.

During the meeting, an agreement was reached on holding consultations on agriculture and tourism in the near future, as well as signing an agreement on cooperation in the field of education.

In addition, the schedule of upcoming events aimed at expanding the partnership between Uzbekistan and Egypt was discussed.

