Chinese company unveiled world's first 6-ton unmanned aerial vehicle

16 October 2024 23:36 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese company United Aircraft Group has developed a unique unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Lanying R6000, which is considered the world's largest tiltrotor. This aircraft weighing 6 tons is capable of carrying up to 2 tons and can be operated both in unmanned and unmanned mode, Azernews reports.

The Lanying R6000 also accommodates 10 passengers, the maximum flight range is 4000 kilometers, the speed is 550 kilometers per hour. The UAV can fly at an altitude of 7620 meters.

In the summer of 2024, the first tests of the UAV were successfully conducted and during the 20-minute flight, the flawless operation of all systems was demonstrated.

The Laning R6000 is distinguished by its ability to take off and land vertically, as well as hover. The designers see broad prospects for the use of this UAV in the transport, logistics and military industries, including defense and search and rescue operations.

The construction of this aircraft took more than ten years. To organize the serial production of the UAV complex, the United Aircraft Manufacturing Concern has joined the efforts of more than 200 enterprises, covering all stages from development to operation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz