EU announced shortage of critically important medicines

14 October 2024 20:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

There is a shortage of critically important medicines in the European Union (EU), said Bartosz Arlukovic, a member of the European Parliament (EP) from Poland. The MEP raised the relevant issue in an appeal to the European Commission (EC), Azernews reports.

"The shortage of vital medicines on the European market is a serious problem that affects the health and safety of patients. It is especially difficult to obtain medicines used to treat chronic diseases, rare diseases and emergency situations, such as cancer drugs and painkillers. The consequences of a shortage of key medicines can be catastrophic, ranging from delays in treatment to an increase in patient mortality," the parliamentarian said.

In addition, he recalled that in December 2023, the European Commission published a list of 200 medicines that are critically important in the EU. In this regard, Arlukovich asks the EC a number of questions.

"What specific measures has the European Commission taken to combat the shortage of these drugs after the publication of the list of vital medicines? In respect of which medicines and in which EU member states, since December 2023, the commission has noted a shortage, what measures have been taken to eliminate it?" - he asked.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz