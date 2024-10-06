Kyrgyz President Japarov to visit Moscow for CIS Summit

6 October 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov will visit Moscow, Russia, on October 7-8, Azernews reports citing the Kyrgyz press.

Muratbek Azimbakiyev, head of the foreign policy department of the president's administration, informed journalists about the visit.

"The President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, will travel to Russia on October 7-8 to attend the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS," he said.

He added that the CIS Heads of State Council meeting will take place in Moscow on October 8.

"During this meeting, important decisions aimed at expanding and strengthening cooperation in trade, economics, and cultural-humanitarian fields among member states will be made," Azimbakiyev noted.

