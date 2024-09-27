Silver rose in price as much as possible
By Alimat Aliyeva
The price of silver during trading on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) rose above $ 33 per troy ounce for the first time in 12 years, Azernews reports.
According to information, the price of the precious metal rose by 3.13%, trading at a minimum of $ 33.02 per troy ounce. By evening, the price of silver slowed down to $32.58 (+1.76%).
The price of gold futures for December 2024 delivery on Comex on Thursday updated the historical maximum, reaching $ 2,700.2 per troy ounce. According to trading data at 18:40 in Baku, the price of gold slowed down to $ 2,692.3 (+0.28%).
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz