Minister: We are strengthening trade ties with Iraq

Turkiye is strengthening its cooperation with Iraq in the fields of combating terrorism and the Development Path through trade and contracting. Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat will hold business meetings in Iraq on October 8-9 with a delegation of 80 businessmen. A significant portion of the delegation consists of contracting companies.

The positive effects of the Gulf tour led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last year on relations continue. Iraq and Turkey, which signed 26 cooperation agreements in different areas in April, will meet in Iraq on October 8-9. Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and a trade delegation of 80 people will hold business meetings.

Latest situation on the development path

The delegation to be chaired by Bolat includes exporters from all sectors, with the most important part being contracting companies.

Developments regarding the Development Road Project, which will connect the Gulf and Europe, are also planned to be discussed during these meetings. The Development Road, which is planned to be built with 1,200 kilometers of highway and 1,200 kilometers of railway up to Turkey's Ovacık Border Gate, will provide significant economic contributions to both Iraq and Turkey. In this context, Bolat and his delegation are also expected to discuss construction work here.

Pioneering reconstruction

The Development Road Project will also open the door to other projects on the trade route. New districts, villages and settlement areas will be created along the project route. These new settlements will both provide security and increase the usability of the road. Contracting collaborations to be made for the establishment of cities within the scope of the trade trip will also be discussed.

