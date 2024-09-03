Nikoloz Samkharadze met Foreign Minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan
Nikoloz Samkharadze met Foreign Minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Foreign Relations Committee of the Parliament of Georgia on "X".
Sides discussed Bilateral ties, economic cooperation, Regional security challenges, Occupied regions of Georgia, Peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and Georgia's EU integration experience.
Nikoloz Samkharadze met Foreign Minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan.— Foreign Committee Geo Parliament (@GeoparlF) September 3, 2024
Sides discussed:
✅Bilateral ties, economic cooperation
✅Regional security challenges
✅Occupied regions of 🇬🇪
✅Peace process between 🇦🇲&🇦🇿
✅🇬🇪's EU integration experience pic.twitter.com/gYxn18pxld
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz