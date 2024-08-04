Police officers hospitalised as protests remain violent in UK

4 August 2024 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

Police officers have been taken to hospital after violent protests across the UK which saw them being pelted by bricks, chairs, and bottles, Azernews reports, citing i-news.

Officers clashed with protesters in major UK cities, including Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Belfast, Stoke, and Hull, in the latest rallies organised in the wake of the Southport stabbings earlier this week.

They were attacked and forced to draw their batons as they struggled to control violent protesters.

Some of the worst violence was seen in Liverpool where one officer was hit on the head with a chair, and another was kicked and knocked off his motorcycle by a demonstrator.

Merseyside Police said two officers had been taken to hospital, with one suffering a suspected broken nose, while another is thought to have a fractured jaw.

The force said a number of officers were injured during “serious disorder” in Liverpool city centre, with one officer being hit on the head by a chair, and another officer kicked and knocked off his motorcycle by a demonstrator.

