Volume of exports of Turkish electrical equipment to Georgia named

31 July 2024 22:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In January-June 2024, exports of electrical equipment from Turkiye to Georgia increased by 15.7 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to 88.6 million US dollars, Azernews reports.

"In June of this year, Turkiye exported $17.1 million worth of electrical equipment to Georgia, which is 35.7 percent more than in June last year," the ministry said in a statement.

It should be noted that in January-June 2024, Turkish exports of electrical equipment decreased by 0.9 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to $ 7.8 billion.

"In June of this year, Turkiye exported electrical equipment worth $ 1.2 billion, which is 10.8 percent less than in June last year," the message says.

It was also noted that over the past 12 months (June 2023 - June 2024), Turkiye exported electrical equipment worth $ 16.1 billion.

---

