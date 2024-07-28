Minister Katz: A large-scale war with Hezbollah and Lebanon is imminent

28 July 2024 01:15 (UTC+04:00)

Israel is approaching a full-scale war with Hezbollah and Lebanon.

Azernews reports, citing the foreign media outlets that Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz said this on the air of the 12th channel of the country's television after the shelling of Majdal-Shams in the Golan Heights.

"The shelling of Majdal-Shams, the harming of civilians and children crosses all red lines, and there will be an appropriate response to it. We are approaching the moment of a large-scale war with Hezbollah and Lebanon," he said.

According to the Israeli FM, this incident, which resulted in the death of at least 11 civilians, including children, crosses all red lines.

