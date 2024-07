18 July 2024 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Japan reduced imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia by 3.3% compared to January - June 2023, Azernews reports.

During the reporting period, purchases of Russian coal decreased by 69.1%. During the first six months of 2023, Japan did not import oil from Russia.

Japan is one of the world's largest importers of liquefied natural gas.

