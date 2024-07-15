Lamin Yamal recognized as best young player of 2024 European Championship

15 July 2024 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

The striker of the Spanish national football team Lamin Yamal was recognized as the best young player of the 2024 European Championship, Azernews reports.

Yamal played seven matches at EURO 2024 in Germany, scored one goal and provided four assists.

It should be noted that the 17‑year-old forward set a number of records during the tournament, including becoming the youngest participant in the final match in the history of the European championships, as well as the youngest author of the "assist" in the decisive match.

The Spanish national team won the European Championship for a record fourth time, beating England 2-1 in the final.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz