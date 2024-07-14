American singer captivates 65,000 fans at Milan's San Siro stadium

14 July 2024 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

American singer Taylor Swift captivated 65,000 spectators at Milan's San Siro stadium during the first night of her two-day concert series as part of "The Eras Tour," Azernews reports.

Dubbed the queen of pop music, Swift delighted the crowd with a mix of her favorite hits and songs from her new album. Addressing the audience in Italian, she expressed heartfelt gratitude for the unforgettable night.

On July 14, Swift is set to perform again, this time in front of a crowd of 70,000 fans from around the world.

This concert marks her return to Italy after a 13-year hiatus.

---

