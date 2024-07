12 July 2024 22:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

On Thursday, the company unveiled a new rear-wheel drive version of its Model 3 Long Range car with a large power reserve for $5,000 lower than the all-wheel drive version, Azernews reports.

The new long-range version of the Model 3 with an increased range of 580 km will cost $ 42,490.

