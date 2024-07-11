Ministry takes measures to facilitate passage on customs gates

11 July 2024 21:58 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Trade announced that various measures were taken, especially at the Kapıkule, İpsala, Hamzabeyli, and Pazarkule customs gates, due to the increased arrival of Turkish citizens abroad in the country during the summer period. In this context, in order to ensure passage from all platforms in Kapıkule and to carry out passport and customs procedures, passenger platforms were operated at full capacity with the reinforcement of passport police. Social areas where citizens can rest and meet their needs were created in the customs areas, necessary traffic arrangements were made within the area, and measures were taken for fast and safe passage.

In a written statement made by the ministry, it was stated that citizens living in Europe come to Turkey with vehicles with foreign plates during the summer holiday period and that there is a heavy traffic of passengers and vehicles entering and exiting the customs gates opened to Greece and Bulgaria, especially between June and August.

The statement pointed out that since the Ministries of Trade and Interior increased the number of personnel on duty in the summer of last year, there were no problems in the entry and return of citizens abroad to the country, and the following statements were used:

"As the Ministry, due to the increase in the number of our expatriate citizens coming to the country in the summer of 2024, we have taken various measures to ease passenger passage, especially at the Kapıkule, İpsala, Hamzabeyli and Pazarkule customs gates. In this context, a large number of personnel reinforcements were made from other regions. In order to ensure passage from all platforms in Kapıkule and to carry out passport and customs procedures, the passenger platforms were operated at full capacity with the passport police reinforcement."

In the statement, it was stated that the number of passenger entrance platforms at Kapıkule Customs Directorate was increased from 12 to 24, and it was emphasized that the service was ensured without interruption for 24 hours by providing rations to customs and security personnel.

"Instant density status can be monitored"

It was reported in the statement that the camera footage, which will enable the instant density status at all gates to be monitored for citizens coming from abroad, will be published on the Thrace Customs and Foreign Trade Regional Directorate website between June 15 and September 15, and the following was recorded:

"In addition, PTT and Ziraat Bank mobile service vehicles have been positioned at the Kapıkule Customs Gate, and additional Accounting Office cash desks have been opened by the Ministry of Treasury and Finance. Our Ministry has taken facilitating measures regarding customs procedures, and the necessary security measures have been increased in customs areas by the Gendarmerie and Security units. In addition, all social areas where our citizens can rest and meet their needs have been created in the customs areas, and all necessary measures have been taken for fast and safe passage by making the necessary traffic arrangements (road lines, direction signs, buoys) within the area."

