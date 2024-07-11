Turkiye actively participates in activities of SCO

11 July 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Turkiye, despite its membership in NATO, takes an active part in the activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Azernews reports.

"Turkiye, which became a partner of the organization for dialogue in 2013, is a member of the SCO's large family. Since then, she has been actively involved in our various events," he said at a press conference.

He also recalled that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took part in the recent SCO summit in Astana.

According to him, cooperation with the Turkish side is based on the principles set out in the charter of the organization, in accordance with the "Shanghai spirit".

Zhang Ming stressed that the expansion of the SCO is carried out on the basis of legal provisions that regulate the admission of new members, taking into account the willingness of the relevant countries to participate in the activities of the association.

"One of the basic principles of the SCO is that its activities are not directed against third parties. She has always sought to strengthen cooperation and stability, and not to create disagreements," he concluded.

