Tajikistan, China sign documents on industrial cooperation

6 July 2024 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

Several agreements in the industrial sector were signed between Tajikistan and China, following the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tajikistan, Azernews reports.

The press service of the President of Tajikistan announced that the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China signed an agreement and a memorandum on new energy minerals.

In addition, the following agreements were signed in industrial sector:

An agreement on cooperation between the Agency for Innovation and Digital Technology of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China.

A memorandum of cooperation between the State Supervision Service for Safe Conduct of Work in Industry and Mining under the Government of Tajikistan and the National Administration of Work Safety in the Mining Industry under the Ministry of Emergency Management of China.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. In total, 29 significant documents were signed, regulating relations between the two countries in various fields.

To note, China remains one of Tajikistan's most important trading partners. Last year, trade turnover between the two countries increased by more than 24 percent compared to 2022.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz