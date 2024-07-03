Turkish Foreign Ministry named priorities in foreign policy

3 July 2024 22:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Ankara's foreign policy is aimed at ensuring the interests of the state and the people of Turkiye. Our country periodically updates its policy in the light of national interests, while not hesitating to take steps to eliminate threats to Turkish national security, Azernews reports.

The Ministry stressed that Turkish fundamental principles in the foreign arena remain its commitment to the norms of international law, humanism and the pursuit of global justice.

The Foreign Ministry drew attention to Ankara's approaches to the situation in the Middle East. "Based on the interests of Turkiye, the government strives to contribute to ensuring peace, stability and prosperity in the Middle East region," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, recalling Ankara's attitude to the Syrian conflict.

"Turkish principled position on the internal confrontation in Syria, which led to a humanitarian tragedy in that country, has remained unchanged since the very beginning of the conflict," the ministry stressed.

In this regard, it is pointed out that it is unacceptable to criticize Turkish foreign policy in the region in the name of short-term political dividends from certain circles.

"For many years, Turkiye has remained an island of stability in a region full of fire, and the safety and well-being of the Turkish people have been ensured. At the same time, Ankara not only increases its defense capability, but also deals a powerful blow to terrorism both inside and outside the country. Foreign policy will continue to be aimed at ensuring the interests of Turkiye," the document says.

