Georgian MoD on pilot death in SU-25 jet crash

2 July 2024 21:51 (UTC+04:00)

A SU-25 jet of the Georgian Defense Forces involved in an aviation component of the planned military training crashed on July 2 killing pilot Kakhaber Zurabishvili, the country's Defense Ministry said, Azernews reports citing Georgian Public Broadcaster.

According to the ministry, relevant services probe into the tragic incident.

“The ministry expresses deep sorrow over the tragic incident and offers condolences to the family and relatives of the pilot,” reads the statement.

---

