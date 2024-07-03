North Korea testes ballistic missile with ultra-large warhead

3 July 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

On July 1, the General Directorate of Rocket Science of the DPRK conducted successful tests of the new Hwasong-11da-4,5 tactical ballistic missile, Azernews reports.

It is noted that the new missile is capable of carrying an ultra-large warhead weighing up to 4.5 tons.

As part of the tests, 2 missiles were launched at a maximum range of 500 km and a minimum range of 90 km. "This was done in order to confirm the stability of the flight and the accuracy of the hit," KCNA notes.

In addition, the department said it would continue to conduct test launches of the missile during July.

On July 1, the Committee of the Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Korea announced that the DPRK had launched two ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan.

