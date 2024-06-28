Lithuania borrows €1 billion on the international financial market

28 June 2024 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Lithuania has borrowed €1 billion by issuing Eurobonds and distributing them on the international financial market. This was announced by the Ministry of Finance of the Baltic Republic, Azernews reports.

"Foreign investors have a positive assessment of our country, its economic and political situation. This allowed us to borrow a significant amount of €1 billion," Deputy Finance Minister Darius Sadiackas said in a statement.

The demand for bonds, according to the agency, was three times higher than the supply. They have been purchased in more than 20 countries. The issued issue is designed for seven years. Eurobonds will be paid 3.5% per annum.

Those who subscribe to purchase them must pay by July 3. The securities repurchase is scheduled for July 3, 2031.

---

