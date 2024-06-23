Number of pilgrims who died during Hajj exceeds 1,100

23 June 2024 23:24 (UTC+04:00)

The number of pilgrims who died during Hajj in Saudi Arabia has exceeded 1,100, and more than half of them are Egyptian citizens.

As reported by Tass, citing some sources in the diplomatic missions of several Arab countries in Saudi Arabia 672 Egyptian pilgrims died during the Hajj, of which only 31 were granted special visas by the Saudi Arabian authorities. The rest were not registered as pilgrims and made an illegal pilgrimage.

Currently, about 100 people, including 25 Egyptian citizens, are missing.

More than 800 missing persons were previously reported, many of whom have since contacted their relatives.

---

