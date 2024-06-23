US ignores the interests of other countries, says Milorad Dodik

23 June 2024 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

The US ignores the interests of other countries and interferes in the internal affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina to achieve its own goals.

Azernews reports that the President of the Serbian Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik, said this on the "X".

"Мирно раздруживање je пријетња интересима САД", рече јуче Марфи.

Имају ли Срби, Бошњаци и Хрвати право на неки свој интерес у БиХ или је само важан интерес САД, а сва три народа треба да служе том интересу?



Имају ли право Срби, Бошњаци и Хрвати сами да се договоре? Како се… — Милорад Додик (@MiloradDodik) June 23, 2024

"Peaceful disengagement is a threat to US interests," Murphy said yesterday.

Do Serbs, Bosniaks, and Croats have the right to some interest of their own in BiH, or is it only the interest of the USA that is important, and all three nations should serve that interest?" Dodik wrote in his tweet.

Milorad Dodik says that Serbs, Bosniaks, and Croats have the right to come to an agreement on their own. They cannot be manipulated by Washington's dictates.

He added that the US only pursues its own interests.

"America is only interested in its interests, and they don't care about Bosniaks, Serbs, and Croats like last year's snow.

Just as they did not care about the Iraqis, Syrians, Libyans, Egyptians, and Afghans, in whose countries they created chaos solely for their own interest.

America never gave to anyone but took.

I don't know why Bosniak politicians naively believe that they are special and that they will be given something.

If anyone had any illusions, Murphy dispelled them yesterday. Bosniaks, as well as Serbs and Croats, can realize their interests only by mutual agreement," he added in his tweet.

