Euro 2024: Third round to start today

23 June 2024 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

The third round of the group stage of the European Football Championship held in Germany will start.

According to Azernews, the matches in Group A will start at 23:00 Baku time.

First, the German national team, which secured a place in the quarterfinals, will face Switzerland.

In the other meeting, Scotland will test Hungary.

Germany leads the tournament table with 6 points. Switzerland ranked second with 4 points, Scotland ranked third with 1 point, and Hungary ranked last with no points.

It should be noted that the European Championship will be concluded on July 14.

---

