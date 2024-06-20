Minister Uraloglu says country becomes hub for transfers in field of aviation

20 June 2024 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

According to measurements by the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL) Performance Review Unit on June 15, Türkiye became the third country with the busiest airspace among the 41 member countries, providing navigation services for 5,573 flights.

The number of aircraft landing and taking off from airports in our country reached 4,227, a 17.8 percent increase compared to 3,587 on the same day in 2023.

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, in his written statement, said that Türkiye has become a significant player in global and European aviation through investments in airlines and all transportation modes.

He said that as a result of our investments, Türkiye has become an important transfer centre in the field of aviation. With the start of the summer season, there is significant congestion in air traffic at our airports.

'We have full confidence that our country's air traffic numbers will continue to rise, and we will reach the top across Europe," he concluded.

