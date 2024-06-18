Hungary's EU presidency can strengthen Israel's position in Europe

18 June 2024 09:26 (UTC+04:00)

Israel values ​​friendly relations with Hungary and hopes that this country's presidency of the European Union will help strengthen Tel Aviv's position in the West.

According to Azernews, this was stated by the head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Israel Kats, based on the results of his meeting with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Sijarto, in Budapest.

He stressed that Hungary's presidency of the EU provides an unparalleled opportunity to improve Israel's position in the European Union.

"Hungary will play a central role in the implementation of the continental corridor concept that will connect the East and the West," the minister said.

"Hungary's leading role in the EU can contribute to the continuation of sanctions against Iran and its attempts to acquire nuclear weapons. It is important that the European Union, together with the United States and other countries, opposes Iran in order to prevent a full-scale war," he added.

According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting, an agreement was reached on Tel Aviv's positive response to the invitation to participate in the Council of the EU Association, which will begin on July 1 under the chairmanship of Hungary.

Katz and Sijarto also discussed the situation in the Middle East and Europe, the Israeli minister thanked his colleague for his efforts to fight anti-Semitism.

---

