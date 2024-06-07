Testing of unmanned tram in Moscow with passengers begin before end of year

7 June 2024 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Test trips on an unmanned tram with passengers are planned to begin in Moscow by the end of this year, Azernews reports.

"According to our plan, by the end of the year, when a government decree is issued that will allow us to do this, it should be this summer, we will definitely start testing with passengers," he said.

On May 23, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin opened the Center for the Development of Electric Transport and Unmanned Technologies and announced the start of testing of Russia's first unmanned tram. At the next stage, the driverless driving system will take over the management and decision-making functions, and the driver will insure the actions of the tram.

Test trips with passengers will begin on route 10 from Kulakova Street to Shchukinskaya metro station. At the third (final) stage, it is planned to provide completely unmanned tram traffic with passengers and without a driver at the control panel.

It is assumed that by 2027, more than 80% of tram rolling stock in Moscow will be equipped with an automated control system.

