Russia's Rosselkhoznadzor lifts ban on specific Kyrgyzstan enterprises

1 June 2024 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision of Russia (Rosselkhoznadzor) has lifted restrictions on certain enterprises in Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, Rosselkhoznadzor has lifted temporary restrictions on four fish processing enterprises and three dairy processing enterprises in the country, allowing them to now supply their products to Russia.

The ban was lifted in accordance with the protocol of a meeting held on May 30, 2024, signed between the Director of the Veterinary Service under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Food Industry of Kyrgyzstan, Ulugbek Kojobergenov, and the Head of Rosselkhoznadzor, Sergey Dankvert.

During the talks, both sides noted the significant potential for increasing trade turnover between the two countries. The head of Rosselkhoznadzor emphasized the need to improve efficiency in terms of product traceability, laboratory control, and other aspects.

The total number of enterprises in Kyrgyzstan that have the right to supply their products to Russia is now ten fish processing enterprises and seven dairy processing enterprises.

