Meeting of leaders of China, Japan, South Korea hold in Seoul

27 May 2024 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

On May 27, South Korean President Yun Seok-yeon, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold a trilateral meeting in Seoul, Azernews reports.

This is the first joint meeting of the leaders of the three Asian countries after December 2019. The sides discussed deepening trade and economic cooperation, cooperation in the field of healthcare, science and technology, disaster management, as well as exchange between peoples. At the meeting, 2025 and 2026 were declared the Years of Cultural Exchange between China, Japan and South Korea.

According to media reports, regional and international issues were also on the agenda of the meeting. A joint statement is expected to be adopted following the meeting. The leaders will also take part in a business forum, which will be organized with the participation of businessmen from all three countries. The bilateral meetings took place on May 26.

It should be noted that although trade and economic cooperation between China, Japan and South Korea, which are economically large Asian countries, is quite widespread, there are dissatisfactions between the parties from a political point of view. China is a trading partner of both South Korea and Japan, and the United States is a political and even military ally of Tokyo and Seoul. In addition, Seoul and Tokyo want China to put pressure on North Korea, with which it has close relations, to stop its nuclear missile activities. Beijing, on the other hand, opposes an increase in the military presence of the Western bloc in the region, led by the United States through South Korea and Japan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz