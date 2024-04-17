South Korea conducts live-fire exercises near borders of DPRK

17 April 2024 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Armed forces of the Republic of Korea conducted live-fire exercises near the border with the DPRK, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.



According to him, representatives of the army and the Marine Corps took part in the exercises. In total, 430 people and about 30 pieces of equipment were involved, including K9 and K55A1 self-propelled artillery units. Counter-battery warfare radars and reconnaissance drones were also involved. The exercises took place at a training ground in the district of Chorwon in Gangwon Province.

The South Korean side noted that the maneuvers are designed to increase the coherence of the actions of the army and the Marine Corps in responding to threats from the DPRK.

It should be noted that on April 11-12, the Republic of Korea, the United States and Japan held trilateral naval exercises with the participation of an American aircraft carrier in international waters south of the South Korean island of Jeju against the background of the "nuclear missile threat" from the DPRK.

