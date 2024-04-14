Iran says mission complete regarding its response to attack on Israel

14 April 2024 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The attack on Israel can be considered as a completed response to the attack of the Iranian diplomatic facilities in Syria by the authorities of this country.

Azernews informs referring to the Permanent Mission of Iran to the UN as mentioned on official "X" page as such: "The matter can be deemed concluded."

Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli… — Permanent Mission of I.R.Iran to UN, NY (@Iran_UN) April 13, 2024

The Permanent Mission noted that the release of drones to Israel is a response to this country's attack on Iran's diplomatic facilities in Damascus. At the same time, it was emphasized that if the Israeli authorities make "another mistake", Tehran's response will be "harder".

Earlier, it was reported that dozens of Iranian drones flew over the southern provinces of Iraq towards the territory of Israel. Drones with warheads launched from Iran were also observed over Jordanian territory.

