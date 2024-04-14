US says Iran's attack on Israel to continue for several hours

14 April 2024 01:27 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The attack of the Iranian military forces against Israel is likely to last for several hours.

According to Azernews, this was stated by the head of the press service of the White House's National Security Council, Adrienne Watson, in her statement regarding Iran's launching of drones towards Israel from its territory.

"This attack will probably last for several hours. US President Joe Biden has clearly stated that our support for Israel's security is unwavering. The United States will stand by the people of Israel and support their security against these threats from Iran," she said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz