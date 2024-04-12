France urges its citizens to avoid traveling to Iran, Israel and Lebanon [PHOTO]

12 April 2024 18:44 (UTC+04:00)

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs called on its compatriots to refrain from visiting Iran, Israel and Lebanon due to the threat of escalation of the situation in the Middle East.

According to Azernews, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs has posted information about this on the "X" social network.

#TravelAdvice |🔴 In view of the risks of a military escalation in the #MiddleEast, Foreign Minister @steph_sejourne endorsed the following measures in a crisis meeting ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0F6KjXI8mE — France Diplomacy 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@francediplo_EN) April 12, 2024

"Due to the risk of military escalation in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises French citizens to avoid trips to Iran, Lebanon, Israel and Palestine in the coming days," the information said.

In addition, there is a ban on business trips by French officials to these countries.

The organization also said that the families of French diplomats in Iran will leave the country.

