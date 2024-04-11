Turkish charity provides aid to Sudanese in conflict zones amid ongoing violence

11 April 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye's IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation has been providing assistance to those in need in Sudan, where severe clashes between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have persisted since April 2023, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Speaking to Anadolu, Bilal Bahci, the IHH representative in Sudan, said despite the worsening humanitarian situation, Sudan has fallen off the international agenda.

He highlighted the organization's efforts in reaching thousands of displaced people in conflict-affected areas, delivering donations from philanthropists.

Bahci mentioned the distribution of food packages, zakat (obligatory almsgiving in Islam) and sacrificial meat during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in the city of Omdurman alongside Darfur and Port Sudan.

He said 3,530 aid packages were provided and iftar or fast-breaking programs were organized for 2,191 individuals.

In Darfur and Khartoum, they distributed sacrificial meat to 1,200 families, while in Omdurman, where aid access is limited due to the ongoing conflict, efforts continue to provide food packages to struggling families, he added.

Bahci also underscored IHH's ongoing support for women, children and families affected by the conflict since its inception, having delivered thousands of hot meals and food packages.

He also pointed to the delivery of 48 humanitarian aid containers, providing essential support.

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is the head of the ruling Sovereign Council, and the RSF.

At least 13,900 people have been killed and more than eight million displaced in the conflict that started in April 2023, according to UN figures.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabia and US mediators have failed to end the violence.



