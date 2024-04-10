EAEU industrial production rises by 6.6% in January-February

10 April 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Industrial production in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) increased by 6.6% in January-February 2024 compared to the same period last year, according to a press release of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Azernew reports.

"In January-February 2024, the volume of industrial production of the Eurasian Economic Union amounted to 106.6% of the level of January-February 2023," the statement said.

Industrial production growth was noted in all member states: in Armenia - by 28.9%, Kyrgyzstan - by 7.8%, Belarus - by 7.1%, Russia - by 6.6%, and Kazakhstan - by 4.6%.

The EEC noted that the volume of production in the mining industry and quarrying in the EAEU increased by 1.5%, manufacturing industry - by 10.4%, electricity supply, gas, steam and air conditioning - by 5.7%, water supply, sewage system, collection and distribution of waste - by 4.6%.

---

