Armenia undermines its economy by suspending MIR cards: Russian FM

3 April 2024 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

The termination of servicing Mir payment cards in Armenia indicates the subordination of the government of this country to pressure from the West, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, Azernews reports.

According to her, this action by Yerevan will have a detrimental effect on the country’s economy.

“The economy will suffer significant losses. Citizens of the country will face serious inconveniences. It will become more difficult for Armenians working in Russia to transfer money to their homeland. Tourists will also lose the opportunity to pay by card. Last year, their number exceeded a million people. There are other examples of how this will hit the Armenian economy. I am sure that, unfortunately, the costs of this step are much higher than the hypothetical damage from Western restrictions,” Zakharova noted.

