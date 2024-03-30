Azernews.Az

Saturday March 30 2024

Muslim woman faces police brutality in Berlin [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

30 March 2024 21:45 (UTC+04:00)
Muslim woman faces police brutality in Berlin [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
Fatime Letifova
Fatime Letifova
Read more

A Muslim woman was assaulted by the police in Berlin, the capital of Germany.

According to Azernews, the policemen surrounded the woman wearing a hijab, assaulted her from all sides and handcuffed her, knocking her to the ground.

It should be noted that the trend of anti-Islam and Islamophobia, which started in France and later became widespread in Europe, has recently become popular in Germany as well.

It is mentioned in a post on the social network that this is of several incidents against Muslims. It seems that this kind of massive police attack and violence against civilians of Muslim origin is a clear example of the fall of the West's next crusader policy.

Unfortunately, the West and Europe, which pretends to be a symbol of democracy, have recently been showing open aggression against the Islamic religion due to the failure of a number of plans against the East.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Muslim woman faces police brutality in Berlin [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Muslim woman faces police brutality in Berlin [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Latest See more