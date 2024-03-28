ASELSAN achieves export success with its cutting-edge products

28 March 2024 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

ASELSAN has achieved export success in a short time with the products it has recently developed and claims to be the best in its class. The GÖZDE Guidance Kit, which entered the inventory of security forces months ago, and the ASELFLIR-500 Electro-Optical Reconnaissance, Surveillance, and Targeting System, whose mass production started in February, achieved export success in a short time. The GÖZDE Guidance Kit converts general purpose bombs into guided ammunition, allowing precise hitting of fixed and high-speed moving targets.

ASELSAN announced that it signed 3 separate export contracts, including guidance kits and the ASELFLIR-500 system worth 35 million to 130 thousand dollars.

With these contracts, the first export of the GÖZDE guidance kit and the ASELFLIR-500 will be realised.

The GÖZDE guidance kit, developed jointly with ASELSAN and TÜBİTAK SAGE, started to enter the inventory last year.

The GÖZDE converts 500-lb class MK-82 general-purpose bombs into INS/GPS and Laser Seeker (LAB) guided ammunition, enabling precise hitting of fixed and high-speed moving (50-120 kilometers/hour) targets.

The GÖZDE guidance kit has been certified for F-16 and F-4 aircraft, and its integration into Bayraktar AKINCI TİHA has been completed.

The ASELFLIR-500 Electro-Optical Reconnaissance, Surveillance, and Targeting System stands out as one of the most important examples of the point reached by the nationalisation efforts of the Turkish defence industry. The ASELFLIR-500, whose first mass production products appeared in February, began to be rapidly integrated into national aircraft.

The ASELFLIR-500, which leaves its competitors behind with its image clarity and enables more precise detection of targets, will increase the success of operations and contribute to the country's economy with high value-added exports.

The ASELFLIR-500, which performed better than the products in its class in the tests carried out with national UCAVs, constitutes an important example for high value-added products with its export kilogramme value of up to 20 thousand dollars.

