Erdogan: We are ready to develop co-operation with Russia to combat terrorism

24 March 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and expressed his condolences regarding the terrorist attack and the death of people at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Azernews reports.

Erdogan expressed deep condolences to Putin regarding the terrorist attack in Moscow.

Turkish President strongly condemned the heinous act of terrorism committed against innocent people and expressed his condolences to the Russian people and asked for patience.

In the conversation, Erdogan stated that the attack demonstrated the need to end the crises in the region peacefully as soon as possible, and that Turkiye is ready to develop cooperation with Russia in the field of combating terrorism, with the understanding of fighting all kinds of terrorism without discrimination.

---

