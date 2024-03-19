Amazon wins first civil case in Italy over fake reviews

19 March 2024 23:45 (UTC+04:00)

Online retail giant Amazon said Tuesday that has won its first civil case in Italy against fake reviews, after a Milan court upheld its suit against a site that attempted to facilitate the publication of 5-star ratings on Amazon.co.uk, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

It said the court had ordered the closure of the Realreviews.it site and banned its operator from carrying out similar activities in the future.

The court ruled that the site owner had breached competition laws, thereby damaging Amazon and its customers.

