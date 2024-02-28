Uzbekistan was the main buyer of Ural medicines in 2023

28 February 2024 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan became the main buyer of Ural medicines in 2023. This was reported by the Ural Customs Administration, Azernews reports, citing Uzdaily news agency.

The department notes that last year Ural companies exported 200 tons of pharmaceutical products worth US$6 million.

About 166 tons of medicines worth a total of US$5 million were exported to Uzbekistan.

Compared to 2022, the weight volume of exports to Uzbekistan has tripled, and the value has doubled.

The main exporter of medicines is one of the largest chemical and pharmaceutical plants in the region. The company produces more than 60 types of drugs, more than a third of which are included in the list of vital drugs, and also synthesizes pharmaceutical substances.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz