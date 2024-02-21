British company planning to invest $10 million in Uzbekistan's telecommunications sector

21 February 2024 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

The ambassador of Uzbekistan to the UK, Ravshan Usmonov, held talks with the director of the British company Stephen Simon Limited, Biyi Oloko, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

At the meeting, Biyi Oloko remarked that he had visited Uzbekistan several times in recent years, where reforms in the telecommunications sector and a stable investment climate in the republic sparked his interest in implementing projects in the country, Dunyo reported.

He remarked that his company intends to establish a new commercial system in the communications market through the privatization of existing mobile towers owned by Uztelecom and is ready to invest $10 million.

Following the negotiations, Biyi Oloko expressed his desire to participate in the "Offshore Outsourcing Tour" event, which will be held in Tashkent and Samarkand from March 18-20, as well as the Tashkent International Investment Forum on May 2.

"Stephen Simeon," a consulting and technology company, was founded in 2001 and is located in the high-tech park "Thames Valley Park." The park is home to over 8,000 tech companies, ranging from large enterprises to startups. The company specializes in telecommunications, IT solutions and business services, business transformation, and corporate governance. "Stephen Simeon Limited" conducts projects in countries across Africa and Europe, the USA, and the UK.

