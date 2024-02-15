Inflation in Argentina exceeds 20 percent in January

15 February 2024 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

Inflation in Argentina in January amounted to 20.6% compared to December, remaining one of the highest in Latin America, Azernews reports, citing the National Institute of Statistics of Argentine.

"Consumer prices in January 2024 increased by 20.6% compared to December, with an annual increase of 254.2%," the report says.

The Institute notes that a family of four must have an income of 596,823 thousand pesos (about $600) in order not to be considered poor. Meanwhile, the average salary in Argentina is 300 thousand pesos.

Inflation in Argentina in 2023 showed the worst result in more than 30 years - at the end of 12 months it amounted to 211.4%.

