Türkiye's current account deficit at $2.1B in December

13 February 2024 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye posted a current account deficit of $2.09 billion in December, the country's Central Bank revealed on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Anagolu Agency.

When excluding gold and energy, the balance was in a net surplus of $4.16 billion, the bank added in a statement.

The goods deficit was at $4.58 billion, while services recorded a net surplus of $2.57 billion. The travel item, under services, recorded a net inflow of $1.7 billion.

Primary income recorded a net outflow of $233 million, whereas secondary income indicated a net inflow of $154 million.

Direct investments saw a net inflow of $317 million in December, the bank noted.

---

