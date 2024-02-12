Tashkent once again ranks among the world's most polluted cities

12 February 2024 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

As of 11:00 p.m. on February 11, Tashkent rose to 6th place in the world for air pollution: the air quality index was rated at 189. This figure even exceeded 200 in some areas, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

The concentration of fine particulate matter PM-2.5 in the air amounted to 124.5 µg/m3, which is 24.9 times higher than the recommendations of the WHO.