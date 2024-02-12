Tashkent once again ranks among the world's most polluted cities
As of 11:00 p.m. on February 11, Tashkent rose to 6th place in the world for air pollution: the air quality index was rated at 189. This figure even exceeded 200 in some areas, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.
The concentration of fine particulate matter PM-2.5 in the air amounted to 124.5 µg/m3, which is 24.9 times higher than the recommendations of the WHO.
According to Uzhydromet, as of 8:00 a.m. on February 12, 2024, the PM-2.5 readings in the atmosphere of Tashkent city was 67.1 µg/m3, which is 13.4 times the WHO's recommended levels.
As reported on the IQAir website at 8:22 a.m., the capital of Uzbekistan ranked 9th in the world for air pollution, with an air quality level of "dangerous".
