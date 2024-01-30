Almaty-Tashkent-Termez international road temporarily closed for traffic

30 January 2024 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

The section of the Almaty-Tashkent-Termez international highway that passes through Kazakhstan has been closed for traffic, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

According to "KazAvtoJol", from 22:40 on January 30, 2024, the movement of goods and public transport is limited on the section of the A-2 Almaty-Tashkent-Termez highway due to the deterioration of weather conditions.