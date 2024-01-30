Niger officially notifies its withdrawal from ECOWAS

30 January 2024 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) has received an official notification from the Niger authorities about the country's withdrawal from the organization, Azernews reports, citing international mass media.

Previously, it was reported that the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) is ready to start negotiations to resolve the situation with the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from the organization.

Before that, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger announced that they would immediately leave the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS).

According to a representative of the military authorities of Niger, the organization has clearly failed to help these States in their fight against terrorism and improve the security situation.

