The top scorer of the Italian national football team, Luigi Riva, has died at the age of 79, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Italian Football Federation.

L.Piva was hospitalized due to a heart attack on January 21.

To recall that the athlete played for the Italian national team from 1965 to 1974 and scored 35 goals in 42 matches.

He is the European champion (1968) and the silver medalist of the World Championship (1970).

In his club career, Riva played for Legnano and Cagliari, where he became Italian champion in 1970. The striker became the top scorer of the national championship three times. He scored 207 goals for Cagliari and is the club's record holder in this indicator.

From 1988 to 2013, Riva was the director and a member of the managing staff of the Italian national team.

