Democrat lawmakers sound alarm over Biden's campaign

21 January 2024 20:56 (UTC+04:00)

Several Democrat lawmakers have expressed unease with President Biden's campaign and its operations as he faces sagging poll numbers and low popularity, Azernews reports referring foreign media.

It's a viewpoint that aligns with other left-leaning individuals who have previously sounded the alarm, including a former aide to first lady Jill Biden. Still, Biden's re-election vehicle appears to have not made any significant changes despite the public outcry.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is one such politician who worries about how Biden has approached the election. The Vermont independent, who caucuses with Democrats, said Biden needs to change course and believes the Israel-Hamas war has hurt the president's standing among younger voters.

"There is no question, it is very hard for young people, I think for most Americans, to be excited about what is going on right now," Sanders previously told CNN. "President [Biden] has got to change course."

Other Democrats in Congress' lower chamber, such as former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland, have also signaled apprehension over the campaign's direction.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said he's "not real comfortable" with where the campaign is and feels the team needs more diversity.

Like Hoyer, Thompson praised Biden's accomplishments, but said the campaign has failed to articulate them to the American people.

---

